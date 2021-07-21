Some request relocation of Pete’s Place shelter at Santa Fe community meeting, July 13
“This is an incredibly unsafe and unhealthy atmosphere, and the city should not allow it to exist.” Mark Edwards
“I am confused how this can go on when all I see in storefronts is ‘Help Wanted’ signs. There seems to be employment available for those who seek it.” Paul LeSage
“The failure of homeless programming in Santa Fe is tragic and avoidable. Webber’s administration has pursued homeless programming at all costs and created an environment of anything goes in Santa Fe if you are traveling in the homeless community. I know because I live 50 feet from St. Elizabeth Shelter on Alarid Street.” M.P. Paul
“The homeless problem in Santa Fe is nothing compared to many places in this country. I was recently visiting my parents in Oregon and was shocked to see what was happening there! Yes, it is still a big problem here as it is growing and much more visible.” Kim Griego-Kiel
“This is yet another joke. Living on this street is horrible. ... Many good neighbors have been forced to move to find safety and sanity. Our politicians could care less as this has been an ongoing problem for over a decade.” Johnny Duran
