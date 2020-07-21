Many New Mexico tourists undeterred by quarantine order, July 20
“Americans going on road trips and vacations in the midst of a pandemic, are 100 percent selfish … and get every bit of COVID they deserve. My only concern is for the innocent ones around them that they will inevitably infect.” Ed Li
“I’m sure that New Mexicans are visiting family in other states and returning home as well. The state of New Mexico does not exist in a bubble, although some here seem to think or want that to be the case. And the last I heard, visitors to New Mexico were not a major driver in new cases or community spread. I like numbers, so show us the numbers.” Andrew Rich
“It won’t be forever, this 14-day quarantine. When the visitors make their reservations, they need to be informed. When they check in, someone has to be informed! The hotel workers cannot police them, but there has to be some agency that can. For visitors just spending the night, they can get food delivered and be on their way. This is good practice in contact tracing as well.” Elizabeth DeForest
“I’m concerned that people’s first response is, ‘How’re they going to know?’ and then proceed doing whatever they feel like rather than, ‘Hey, they’re asking us, as responsible citizens, to be considerate and do the right thing, so I’m going to do that.’ People need to learn that it’s not all about them all the time.” Kresta Opperman-Snow
