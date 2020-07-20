Digging in, digging out: Workers fret about grim future, July 18
“A possible solution to the economic picture is transitioning people into new positions. For example, start something new. When I first moved here there was a lesbian bookstore on San Francisco Street, Lambda books. We need that to reopen. … Additionally, we will benefit from a bookstore on the Plaza that carries books of this place. … Another possible project is starting a new newspaper. Most towns possess a daily and a rival daily. The citizens deserve another voice of news.” Nicoletta Munroe
“Trump has made it all very clear: Whatever happens is not his fault. This is the story of his entire pampered and privileged life. He ‘… takes no responsibility at all.’ After 31/2 years, this is very clear and we are all suffering from his utter incapability to govern; he literally cannot grasp the concept. Remember, this is a ‘businessman’ who managed to go bankrupt while owning a casino. And, of course, that wasn’t his fault, either.” Claude Hayward
“The grim ‘future’ has been around for many long before the pandemic. The pandemic has exposed the difficulties the working class have increasingly (since the Great Recession) endured, and which minorities and those with low incomes always suffered.” George Welland
“Stories about the harmful consequences of decisions being made by state and local governments are far too infrequent. The pandemic has not put people out of work, [Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham] and others of her ilk have.” Lee DiFiore
“Since you seem to blame the shutdown in our state on MLG and the Democrats, why don’t you just move to Florida, Arizona Texas or Georgia where the cases are reaching or exceeding the initial peak?” Philip Taccetta
“If the federal response had been sane and rapid, we would not as a country be in the horrendous fix we’re in. This chaotic, dog-eat-dog approach with the anti-science on top has crippled this country … perhaps irreparably.” Elizabeth DeForest
