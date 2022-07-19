Bitten and scared, senior citizen tries to track down a pit bull, Ringside Seat, July 17
"Some years ago in Albuquerque, I had chemical poisoning from carbon tetrachloride. I was in a store collapsing with a heart rate well over 100 and sweating. People walked around me, and no one would help or even ask if I was OK. They seemed to want to avoid me. No one helped." Kevin Williams
"I was charged by a pit bull a few months ago while walking in my neighborhood. Luckily, I had a can of air spray that scared him away; who knows what would have happened to me and my older dog?" Lucille Armijo
"As much as I am angered by the city and the drug treatment center's responses (or lack thereof), I'm really not surprised. ... But I'm mostly disgusted and outraged not a single person got out of their car to help this poor man who was being mauled right in front of them. My God, is there no human decency anymore? What a selfish, sick and broken society we have become. I wish Mr. Rivera a speedy recovery." Andrew Lucero
"I am not sure if health care providers or entities are required to report dog bites to the Department of Health. Concern would include rabies and the need to find the dog and owner for documentation of vaccination and probable quarantine." Helen Goldberg
"I was bitten by a dog a few years ago, and while I was being treated in the doctor's office I was told animal control services had to be notified. By the time I got home the animal control officer was waiting for me. I knew the owner of the dog and gave that information to the officer. The dog was impounded until the owner could provide animal control with the dog's shot records." Michael Marvier