Rio Arriba County sheriff’s certification suspended by state board, July 16
“Another scoundrel like the one before him now in federal prison where he belongs.” Steve Spraitz
“Rio Arriba has been known as the most corrupt police force in New Mexico. Nothing about them surprises me anymore.” Amie Selecman
“And why would he? Police are invincible in this country. He won’t even get a slap on the wrist, I promise. He will be on paid administrative leave until this is forgotten about.” Ray Gonzales
“What does it take to get fired around here? There’s not one charge against the sheriff but multiple and probably more to come beside law suits from his behavior in Chama last year. The sheriff is to represent and protect the people of Rio Arriba not use his job as a personal playground.” Richard Reinders
