Downtown merchants steer away from push to close San Francisco Street to traffic, July 15

“Good. It was a stupid idea. Frankly city council needs to focus on the plaza it self. Spent some of the day and evening there and it was a mess. We are going to have a hard enough getting bookings in this town with almost every touristy thing here closed. No one’s going to want to see all the trash cans overflowing. As I walked by the morning I saw the trash truck drop a big bag of trash to the ground. And they just drove off like it was nothing.” Damien Algire

“I thought the merchants had a fine idea and an encouraging amount of consensus, and that European-style street dining would be both safer and more attractive. I think the city of Santa Fe should try a lot harder to facilitate this adaptation — yes, and chip in with some resources, too. One process for street closure, another for parking-space utilization, another for parking-lot utilization? In normal times, perhaps, but NOW? The Mayor and Council need to step and stimulate the municipal departments to be a little more helpful. Some creativity and initiative is called for in extraordinary times.” Laurie McPherson

“If they prefer euro-style, American Airlines has cheap tickets to Europe.” D.E. Moya

“Apparently, Mr. [Joe] De Bella just assumed that the C ity, and by extension, the taxpayers, would pay for and take responsibility for HIS wish to turn the Plaza area into a theme park.” Elisabeth Wooster

“How does creating a walking street equate to having a theme park? Just because people are using their legs, not their (gas-guzzling) cars doesn’t mean we’re suddenly Six Flags. The issue here is the undisclosed cost, which seems to rest on the backs of merchants — at least according to this article. A car-free zone is a great idea to promote health and human interaction, but certainly not worth the cost of 70K that already-suffering business owners are forced to bear.” Kathy Fish

