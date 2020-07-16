NMAA unveils truncated sports schedule for the 2020-21 school year, July 15
"Take away structure, something that creates pride in achievement, keeps lots of teenagers engaged in education while at the same time giving teenagers more free time. What could go wrong?" Kyle Rigsby
"Will fans be allowed to attend?" David Martinez
"What about multi-sport athletes? If they play fall and spring sports now, they have to pick one in the spring. There just aren't any great solutions." Carmella Roybal
"Here’s the condensed schedule for all NMAA sanctioned sports, hope (I assume after reading it) is that multi-sport students can still participate with the staggered schedule for spring." Elena Tercero
