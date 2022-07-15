Reduced Rail Runner fees in place through end of year, July 14
"I think it's great that more people are riding, I really really like the fact that the RailRunner exists. My own riding would increase if the schedule were better. I know it's supposed to be primarily a commuter rail so I understand why the trains are only early morning and COB/evening, but often when I go to ABQ it's usually just for an appointment or to teach a class at UNM. I can't afford to wait the entire day down there to get home again, or go down in the morning for a 3:00 p.m. appointment. It would be nice if there were a mid-day train." Charlotte Rowe
"It would help if it went to the airport — I have no idea why that wasn't a priority when they planned the route." Laurie Buffer
"These figures relay north-south commuter activity but always overlook the Belen-Bernalillo ridership. I'd imagine that corridor contains most of the passenger figures and would be interesting to see in context to the entire system. Anecdotal observation shows far more people using the Rail Runner over the last two months then previous although it's difficult to make comparisons since all was not operational for the last two years." Ernest Green
"I suppose this move means the Rail Runner is flush with cash and self-sustaining and won't have to ask the legislature for $millions$ every year. Your tax dollars at work." Louis Garcia
"It’s about time! This should have been implemented a long time ago for hard working people to keep some $$ in their pockets." Agnes CdeBaca