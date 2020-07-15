Defiant restaurateur finally given cease-and-desist order, July 14
"Too bad U.S. citizens and small businesses are not receiving benefits on par with most First World countries." Bruce Billbob
"We ARE NOT a First World country anymore. COVID has proven that." Anya Marie
"Posted by NMRA [the New Mexico Restaurant Association] on 7/13 at 19:58 a.m. 'The governor had not published her public health order as of 9 a.m. this morning. Until she does we can not file the temporary restraining order. It will be filed the minute the PHO is enacted.' According to this the State Police had no new public health order to enforce and any restaurant could have served until the PHO was filed. If I misunderstand our legal system please enlighten me." Roland Richter
"Well, let's consider. The stock market is up again today, America is getting back to work and preparing to compete in the global marketplace. Violence and murder is breaking out in Democratic-controlled cities across the country. In Santa Fe plans are being made to further drive down school achievement levels and small businesses are being driven to bankruptcy and despair. The rule of law in New Mexico is giving way to everyone for themselves while the governor issues unenforceable edicts. Did I miss anything?" Robert Bartlett
"You missed the fact that much of the U.S. is seeing a resurgence of the pandemic that is worse than the initial outbreak." Mark Stahl
"This, of course, is a lie." Robert Bartlett
"Perhaps Faux News watchers believe this to be a lie but no actual thinking people do. We, the newly Third World country of the United States of America are setting new records every day for infections due to community spread. That happy place in your head, Mr. Bartlett, doesn't exist." Craig Meyer
“'We pray that God’s blessing and peace would be upon those who will be laid off ...' — Santa Fe Weck's Owner. I bet those who are laid off could use $600 a week or more in unemployment insurance (UI) instead of risking their health serving a stream of folks who by the nature of an eatery are not wearing masks." George Welland
"People want to defund law enforcement and you wonder 'why' State Police didn't do their jobs, isn't it obvious! Get a clue!" Di Martin
"Everybody needs to stop using the term 'the big box stores open and do it so why can't we?'" Guess what, it's not safe. We've had sick people, clean up and keep going; you just don't hear about it. ... So yeah, we are open, but don't think you're safe." Bridgett May
"The story describes bumbling enforcement, but doesn’t support the opening premise that our governor has no power. I am highly impressed with her leadership, and respect for that leadership right now is our only hope of faring well in the pandemic. So perhaps you could have resisted the silly alliteration in the name of not providing more ammo for the scofflaws." Anne Minard
