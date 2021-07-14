With field of relative unknowns, how far can GOP go in race to lead New Mexico?, July 10
“Hope a good libertarian runs for governor. We need true change and need to break away from the two-party system.” Alfonso Trujillo
“Not by the time she is is done paying everyone for favors rendered. The governor will use every dollar Joe Biden gave her to get re-elected.” Julian Vigil
“Aww, you poor snowflake.” Anthony Michael López
“Maybe she will be re-elected because the majority of the people in New Mexico don’t care for the current incarnation of the GOP/Trumpism.” Gene Tucker
“Whoever the nominee is, they need to distance themselves from Trump, that’s for sure.” David Romero
“Hopefully it’s someone is strong enough to beat her.” Brenda Marie
“Don’t hold your breath.” Elaine Fattah
