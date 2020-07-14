SFPS survey: Teachers want to teach remotely; parents split on options for 2020-21, July 13
“Schools need to open. Kids won’t follow online instruction especially at such young ages. They need some normalcy in their life; their mental health is important, too.” Angelique Enriquez
“Dead kids can’t learn.” Bonnie Davenport
“How’s their mental health going to be if they bring the virus home to grandpa and he dies?” Marie Fair
“Who would send their child to school during the current times? [It] sure won’t be!” Meli Mel
“I would. We are doing far more harm keeping our kids in isolation from a flu virus that is here to stay. You think our kids are behind now? Distance learning is a total failure and is more harmful to our kids than COVID-19 is.” Dennis Snyder
“Mine are grown but I wouldn’t send [my children]. I’d never want my child’s health to suffer. Those teachers who want to go … should and those parents who want their children to go should. Parents should have a choice.” Krystal Chavez
“Keep them closed.” Jaylene Rodriguez
