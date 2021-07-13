Some New Mexico counties resist inoculation against COVID-19, July 10
"I seem to recall some problems in that same general area with dogs having rabies because they were not vaccinated." Gini Barrett
"Typical, entitled Americans. Fine. Don't get the vaccine, stay home. Unfortunately, this won't happen, and if the virus spins out of control again more people will die." Angel Ortiz
"An AP analysis of available government data from May shows that 'breakthrough' infections in fully vaccinated people accounted for fewer than 1,200 of more than 107,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. That’s about 1.1 percent. Shouldn't the unvaccinated accept responsibility for their own illness, death costs?" Brian Goldbeck
"I’m a Missourian who frequently visits the wonderful state of New Mexico. Please, folks, don’t let your state turn out like mine." Dana Ripper
"It's interesting to replace the subject of this article (getting a vaccination) with other phenomena that are also scientifically proven to kill (many more) people. ... The number of times someone has lectured me, 'You should really get the vaccine' that I could reasonably, scientifically look back at them and say, 'You should lose some weight' — I can't even count." Margaret Eyler
