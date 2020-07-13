New Mexico mask requirement hard to enforce when lawmakers, officials flout health policy, July 11
“Mr. [Cliff] Pirtle, and all other New Mexico no-maskers: Your refusal to wear the mask, in my presence, in the presence of my people and in the presence of others, I consider to be a direct threat of violence. With each instance, you make a conscious decision to facilitate the spread of a biological weapon. You all should expect a violent response now that we have at this for some time, and now that the contagion is increasing. No-maskers should expect to experience direct countermeasures to their threat to others. It’s a biological weapon you are wielding, plain and simple.” Mark Sorenson
“You have a [million] scientists and doctors out there with a million different opinions! So who is the general public supposed to believe? I wear one because I do it for your protection! But I don’t use it when I don’t have to. Seriously, it’s my choice!” Paul Pacheco
“If you refuse to wear a mask and comply with scientifically based health recommendations, please also sign that you will not use health care facilities if you get sick. You endanger our hardworking health care people and systems.” Lynn K. Allen
“Drop the useless masks, go back to living and have fun with RISK as you have done your entire life; driving, flying, visiting hospitals, exercising, going to school with thousands of sick kids over the course of your lifetime. Nothing has changed other than your perception.” Orlie Romero
“Nothing has changed except for the 135,000 deaths caused by the coronavirus. Of course the huge upswing of those infected by the virus has nothing to do with states opening their economies and relaxing most restrictions.” Philip Taccetta
“Have fun with risk? Some risks may be fun, as you and I can imagine — contracting a highly contagious virus due to the negligence and lack of social responsibility [toward] others is not in that category!” Nancy Murata
“Those of us outside this cult of disobedience are baffled. I used to teach at a private school where spoiled and provocatively disobedient children flouted rules because they could. They seemed to feel it was important to show that they were special and nobody could tell them what to do. Perhaps it is because these legislators wish to show membership in the cult of personality with the president at the head. Maybe they fear looking foolish. Perhaps they are really very bad at science. Whatever the reason, they put their own importance above the well-being of the larger society.” John Wilson
