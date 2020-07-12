Indoor dining pulled off table in New Mexico, July 9
“As someone who has worked in the restaurant industry — and enjoys eating out — I feel for restaurateurs around the state. But Texas and Arizona (and other states) are a scary cautionary tale. We have no vaccine and no good treatment for this disease. Until we do, behavior is the only way to keep each other safe: Stay home if you can, mask up if you can’t, keep your distance.” Elizabeth Garside
“The governor needs to stop talking down to her constituents like we are petulant children.” Lee DiFiore
“As much as I appreciate (and patronize, when possible) our many restaurants in Santa Fe, I am glad the governor has taken this step. COVID-19 numbers have been going up in the past few weeks. Indoor transmission is a danger not only to patrons but to restaurant staff. We need to be conservative in order to avoid the fate that our Arizona and Texas neighbors are facing. New Mexico simply cannot afford it.” Grace Perez
“This has nothing to do with punishment of individuals or of businesses. After opening, cases are increasing. So we’re going back to what we were doing when they weren’t increasing. According to doctors: risk level of eating outside at restaurant: 4. Risk level eating inside a restaurant: 7.” Coree Fox
“It seems that if people won’t wear masks regardless of where they go, then it makes sense to put restrictions on places where there is a greater likelihood of density, and sadly restaurants and bars are those places.” Janet Monroe
“This is a free country. Let the people make the decision to go out to eat. Stop the madness.” Michael Abeyta
