Proposed slogan on caboose concerns some of its fans, July 7

“The caboose as it is now is a humble and charming welcome to our friendly, historic city. Putting a slogan on it makes it a run-of-the-mill (and clichéd) advertisement or admonishment and not the warm, welcoming greeting it is. Let’s keep this charming piece of history as it is — and devote our energies and dollars to really cleaning up and better maintaining the beauty of our town. We need more than a slogan — regardless of where you put it.” Kristie Zamrazil

“How ironic. We used to call this kind of advertising ‘urban blight,’ but now it’s just ‘getting visibility.’ What’s next, an ‘idea’ to sell space to the highest bidder (all revenues going to Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, of course)?” Kirk Allison

