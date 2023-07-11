Proposed slogan on caboose concerns some of its fans, July 7
“The caboose as it is now is a humble and charming welcome to our friendly, historic city. Putting a slogan on it makes it a run-of-the-mill (and clichéd) advertisement or admonishment and not the warm, welcoming greeting it is. Let’s keep this charming piece of history as it is — and devote our energies and dollars to really cleaning up and better maintaining the beauty of our town. We need more than a slogan — regardless of where you put it.” Kristie Zamrazil
“How ironic. We used to call this kind of advertising ‘urban blight,’ but now it’s just ‘getting visibility.’ What’s next, an ‘idea’ to sell space to the highest bidder (all revenues going to Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, of course)?” Kirk Allison
“Thank you, Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, for the work you do. And especially thank you to Rick Martinez and everyone who helped to purchase the caboose. I appreciate putting an advertisement on the caboose is just an idea — please don’t do it. But in the ideas and plans for ‘beautifying and overhauling’ the intersection, which sure could use it, please think about including a sign explaining the reason the caboose is there at all. In an earlier article about this idea, Martinez said it was to commemorate the railroad, without which Santa Fe as we know it today wouldn’t exist. He’s absolutely right, and more people might like to know about this piece of our history.” Celia Ludi
“Writing a ‘Keep Santa Fe Beautiful’ slogan on the caboose is a perfect oxymoron. [Martinez] poured an incredible amount of time and passion on the upkeep of the caboose. His opinion on the matter should be highly respected.” Andres Paglayan
“Martinez is correct. Leave the caboose as it is. No corporate logos please!” William Gruber
“A peace symbol inside of the zia symbol? Are we hearkening back to being hippies? This amounts to the desecration of our sacred Zia. Tacky, tacky, tacky.” Katherine Martinez