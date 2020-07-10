Divided City Council fixes access issue for midtown Santa Fe housing project, July 9
“The city needs affordable housing — it’s called growth, often what a lack of paralyzes this city.” Charissa Gregoricus
“The housing authority is a rogue agency that ignores the building requirements imposed on the general public, does not supervise its construction and ignores the negatives imposed on all the neighbors. It should be abolished before it bankrupts the city.” David Cartwright
Santa Fe named third-best U.S. travel destination, July 9
“Because of our history and monuments! Because of our cultural diversity! Because of our food! Because of real-life reminders of history, good and terrible! Landmarks and monuments! That’s why we are No. 3! Keep Santa Fe Beautiful.” Camille and Freddie Martinez
“But don’t come here with your COVID, please.” Kristen Lieving
