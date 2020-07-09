SFPS teachers concerned about reopening plan, July 8
“How many Santa Fe Public Schools teachers are over 60 years old? They are a high-risk group. How many classrooms have windows? Do the schools have special filters on the A/C? How are kids going to remember to bring/wear masks when many can’t even remember their student IDs? Adults with great hygienic practices are still becoming infected, how are kids who are still learning about hygiene going to fare? What’s the procedure when that first, inevitable positive case shows up? Does everyone in every class who had contact with that person quarantine for 14 days? Teachers are only getting a 1 percent pay raise to risk their lives. That 1 percent doesn’t even keep up with inflation.” Teresa Tindal
“Do what’s best for the overall health and education of the kids. I pray all federal funding is removed for the stay-at-home vacation teacher who’s using the pandemic as an excuse to do half the work hoping for 100 percent of the pay.” Kyle Rigsby
“Have you ever been a teacher? I have and all the ones I know have had to totally change curriculum to accommodate stay at home. Stay at home vacation, ha!” Dave Huls
“It’s a shame The New Mexican chose to highlight the brief mention of workload in the letter, as opposed to the lengthy list of issues related to the health and safety of teachers and their families. Not that the workload issue isn’t a valid point, but highlighting it just plays into the tired ‘lazy-teacher’ trope.” Kelly McCabe
