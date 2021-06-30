Anti-vaccine protests held in Santa Fe, June 26
"If you don't want to get a vaccine, don't get a vaccine! However, if you come down with COVID-19, either don't look to larger society to take care of you, i.e. — you need to pay a kind of non-vaccinated premium on your health insurance to underwrite the cost of taking care of you. And if your children are left parentless, you have to pay some kind of insurance to take care of them, so that they will not be a burden on the larger populace which sees the vaccine as a positive not a negative." Tony Mark
"The people who will get COVID are the unvaccinated, and the children of those who have been vaccinated. If the anti-vaxxers are pro-life, I hope they are thinking about the children of the vaccinated." Steve Martinez
"Pride month has reminded us it's all a matter of choice. Same goes for getting vaccinated. Same goes for selecting a governor." Jason Evans
"Soooo ... here's what the danger is when a third of the population refuses to get vaccinated (BTW, the vaccines have been researched and developed over a 17-year period, not exactly overnight). That third of the population becomes a very robust petrie dish for new, more virulent variants to develop. Variants that will could very well have developed a strong resistance to the vaccines. Basic evolutionary biology is that the virus mutates in order to survive and outwit obstacles to its flourishing. Like vaccines. It is not going to be pretty. P.S. I am still wearing my mask and will continue to do so." Nicole Panter Dailey
"99 percent of the current COVID deaths are from the un-vaccinated. Natural selection in this instance may not be a bad thing." Diad Wheeler
"It's hard to complain of dictatorship and tyranny when you are allowed to slither onto the State Capitol grounds to make public protests." John Cook
