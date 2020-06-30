Webber: Santa Fe virus spike from locals, not visitors, June 29
“New Mexico should put up checkpoints on the highways coming to our state from Texas. We should turn Texas tourists away. We don’t want them here this year. Period. Unwelcome.” Tom Ribe
“So the cases can be traced to some common sources? After all, many people spend eight-10 hours a day, five days a week, at work.” Girish Ganesan
“Great job, mayor, protect the tourists and demonize the local Santa Feans.” Chris Armijo
“This is what happens when we elect an outsider as mayor — he gives preference to outsiders before locals. We’re just annoying riffraff to be tolerated (or maybe not even that).” Judith Senda
“No state is an island unto itself, and New Mexico is sandwiched between Texas and Arizona. I can’t believe that at least some of our statewide spikes aren’t due to back and forth travel. The same can be said of people going back and forth between Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Add in opening up indoor dining and more businesses. The most important thing is we get our numbers back down. I’m grateful that we haven’t reopened bars and that we’ve taken a conservative approach to reopening.” Amy Earle
