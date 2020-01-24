Anti-abortion rallies mark second day of legislative session, Jan. 22
“How about you help the kids in cages at our border or the kids going hungry in our own community? You’re not pro-life, you’re anti-woman.” Jackie Camborde
“So proud of our pro- lifers.” Audrey Trujillo
“A New Mexico legislative session would not be complete without one of these rallies.” Cornelia Lange
“Looks like a lot of men marching. Wonder how many have adopted babies, helped women through pregnancy or offered any assistance?” Mary Beal Berchem
“Just don’t have one, if it bothers you.” Gayle Kuldell
“Can you please call us ‘pro-life?’ ‘Anti-abortion’ is an idiot term. While we’re at it, let’s call the baddies ‘pro-death.’ Let’s call it what it is, folks.” Patrick Monroe Brenner
“You are anti-medically-safe-abortion proponents. You are not pro-life. Women have had abortions at least since recorded history, and you simply want women to have to seek medically unsafe abortions again. A civilized society would leave this decision to the woman, who can govern her own body, and provide medically safe abortions if needed, then go about creating a society where that choice is rare.” Margaret Ann Porter
“It’s pro-life, not anti-abortion. It’s not a religious standing, it’s about human rights and defending an innocent, unborn baby. People from all walks of life are pro-life, not just religious folks. We don’t have the right to kill any human.” John Janke
“Lots of men trying to control what a woman does with her own body. It is an individual choice, if you do not want one, don’t get one.” Erik Maese
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.