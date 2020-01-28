Senate prohibits firearms for major hearing on guns, cannabis, Jan. 27
“Interesting that our legislators would feel safer if there were no guns in their workplace. I’d feel safer with no guns in my workplace too! Also my schools, churches, shopping places, parks, streets, restaurants, even my home.” Alexandra Lynch
“This is just Democratic grandstanding. They want to paint Second Amendment advocates as being violent and unruly.” Charles Andreoli
“The problem with these ERPO laws is not their underlying intent, which is to temporarily remove firearms from those who are imminently dangerous to self or others (suicide, domestic violence, etc.). It’s that the standards of evidence and due process protections are often abysmal. This bill is better than the worst, such as the one the Rhode Island ACLU testified against, but it is far from excellent.” Khal Spencer
“Cops can be considered dangerous. If this passes, will law enforcement be able to confiscate guns from other law enforcement?” Jeff Hayduke
“It would be interesting to know why sheriffs in New Mexico oppose this sensible gun measure. How many sheriffs have weighed in? How does the reaction of New Mexico sheriffs compare to that of other law enforcement agencies?” Dan Frazier
