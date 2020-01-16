Sanders, Biden neck and neck in New Mexico primary poll, Jan. 15
“Please exercise caution about publishing polling data, especially from so very few. This is beyond a critical race.” Shirley Smith
“The comments are always entertaining.” Jerald Aldaco
“Is this taken from the National Inquirer?” Catherine Schmidt French
“I didn’t realize this was a satire publication!” Melody Mustain McClintock
“Can’t believe people want a communist country.” Lori Jean
“New Mexico voters have very little discernment.” Judi Arbs
“Bernie! Biden is beyond out of touch!” Mona Mangham
“Sanders is the only one. And there really aren’t any discussions to have on this topic. Basta.” Sara Culler
“Biden is such a fogey though. Bernie has more energy and good ideas for making things better. No contest in my book.” Nicki Ann
“Trump 2020.” Lisa Burdge-Karrie
“The party of ‘diversity.’ ” Ryan Lower
