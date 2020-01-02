Once the nation’s highest, Santa Fe’s minimum wage has fallen far behind, Dec. 27
“ Essentially, there is no middle class in Santa Fe.” Jenn MM
“ Our Legislature is despicable. We have a billion dollar oil and gas surplus and New Mexico is still 50th in everything that matters. These people should be ashamed of the job they are doing in Santa Fe — every last one of them.” Rob Regehr
“ How could anyone live In Santa Fe on such low wages and pay rent or bills? These workers are the backbone of the wealthier (residents who are here to stay in their second and third homes) and tourist industry, too, and there is no equity with the citizen and tourist who count on the workers.” Sheila Miles
“ Income inequality is a huge problem in the U.S. If possible, it is important to plan your career training to match a vocation where there are jobs are available and will be in the future, that pay a living wage.” Arnold Mayberg
