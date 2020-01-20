Dog pack suspected in woman’s death at Taos Pueblo, Jan. 16
“If the Pueblo followed its own rules, perhaps this could have been avoided.” Luna Jordan
“Spay and neuter!” Natalie Bovis
“Such a tragedy.” Johnny James Gabaldon
“Scary.” Jesse Jay
“Dear city people from Albuquerque and Santa Fe: You dump your dogs out here in rural areas. They’re feral. They don’t fear humans. They roam in packs, searching for food. I live on a remote cattle range. Out here, and in other small towns where I’ve lived in New Mexico, we shoot on sight. We try to be fair about it. One or two dogs running free get a pass until we’ve checked with our neighbors to see if they’re owned. But don’t count on it. We have livestock, pets and children out here.” Rogi Riverstone
“I ever see you or anyone shooting an animal and I will have you charged with animal abuse and make sure you’re arrested.” Teresa Maria Catalina
“If people were to take care of your own animals by getting them fixed and feeding them, it would help. Quit blaming everyone else. You even think about shooting one of my dogs and … you’re going to get one between your eyes. But then again, my dogs are well-taken care of and stay home” Eric C. Scott
