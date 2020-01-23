Owner held at knifepoint in downtown Santa Fe store robbery, Jan. 17
“For years, successive administrations have promised more of a downtown police presence — the insurance remark makes no sense, and it doesn’t have to be a high-crime area (which it isn’t) for bad things to happen occasionally. Everyone’s life and property should be protected, and we should all work together to improve safety for our employees, visitors, and fellow citizens. There is also inexpensive technology that can help.” Elizabeth Pettus
“Always remember that kicking or hitting a man in his testicles completely disables the man with overwhelming pain. Always remember this.” Tom Ribe
“Given this is the second knife robbery in just a couple of weeks, does the mayor/city or police Department have any comment? Are there any increased police presence? Anything?” Sidney Monroe
