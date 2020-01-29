Teen girls pepper candidates with humorous, serious questions at forum, Jan. 28
“These students did a great job. I was so impressed with how well-prepared and poised they were. They ARE the future and they gave me hope.” Karen Baker
“Only people to see an issue with teen girls standing up for something are the people who don’t respect young people or women. Funny to see how easily y’all are threatened.” Devin Horne
“What does a teenager know about science, state budgets, taxes, or even how to earn a living and pay your own bills?” Ed Forde
“For as much press coverage that Serna and Plame have gotten, I was more impressed with Blair, Leger Fernandez, Montoya and Tisdel. For as much negative press that Serna has gotten because of the fumbles in the DA’s office, he came across as knowledgeable and articulate about the issues and policy. Plame’s lack of public service was betrayed in her answers, especially responding to a question about agriculture in Northern New Mexico. Of all the candidates, the ones I knew least about were the ones I was most impressed with, especially Laura Montoya. She came across as knowledgeable, passionate, articulate and grounded.” William Schmitt
