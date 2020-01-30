Marijuana legalization bill gets first hearing, Jan. 28
“In my many years of nursing I have never taken care of anyone dying of marijuana use, alcohol was another story. So many people die of alcohol-related diseases, maybe this would ease the alcohol-addiction epidemic.” Dee Finney
“Right now the state only has 39,400 cannabis plants being grown every three to five months and the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program has over 80,257 registered participants. The guv’s legalization plan is to use those same 39,400 cannabis plants for recreational and medical laws. The state doesn’t have enough cannabis plants being grown for that green rush they think is there. That’s a recipe for disaster.” Jason Barker
“Who would want street weed when you could walk in a store and pick whatever you want?” Annika and Rafael Perea
