Pro-Palestinian art appears on Old Pecos Trail wall, Jan. 6
"There is no comparison between Native Americans and the Palestinian terrorists." Arthur Lynn
"It would be nice, and relevant for the reporter to tell us who paid the artist for this project." Arnold Mayberg
"Wow! Re-establishment of governance — well, under international law, the West Bank is NOT Israel’s. Second, this concept that God gave you some land doesn’t have any rational basis." Malcom McFarlane
"Seems to me that if the property owner needs to get permission to put political art on his own property, he should have a First Amendment case against the city." Khal Spencer
"Doesn’t this violate historic preservation codes? He has a camera up there also so it’s hard to believe he didn’t know [who did it]." Marcy Pompei
"The mural is historic preservation. From the headline you missed when you commented on this thread — 'A Navajo artist who claimed he produced the art that appeared on an east-side wall said his intention was to create a comparison between the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the plight of Native Americans during periods of colonialism and conquest.'" Randy Sanchez
