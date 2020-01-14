State Sen. Martinez serves DWI sentence, released from jail, Jan. 14
“That’s why you have people that have 20 DWIs still out there on the road.” Gene Thornburg
“Just wondering if all drunk drivers in New Mexico get off this easy?” Anna Lucero Jones
“Murderers in New Mexico get off this easy.” Paul Archie
“[State Rep. Monica] Youngblood was sentenced to day in jail for DWI.” Steve Gross
“Tell me again why New Mexico is close to last in every social metric.” Jonathan Hunter
“He apparently has problems with alcohol. Jail won’t do him any good. What he needs is treatment in a rehab.” José Valencia
“Retire, old man.” Gayle Kuldell
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.