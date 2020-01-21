New Mexico looks beyond energy boom to diversify economy, Jan. 18
“We might stop calling the oil and gas industry the ‘energy industry.’ Energy is also wind and solar and nuclear, etc. Oil is just part of energy. Second, we have to wean ourselves from oil and gas because those energy sources are destroying our environment. They are causing global heating which is a huge disaster unfolding. They waste and pollute groundwater that we need for people. And not believing it doesn’t make it go away. We can’t destroy our environment as a method of funding our lives. Period.” Tom Ribe
“Diversifying the economy is challenging. Marijuana is a loser, all low-paying jobs to put our community on a high. Tourism spending on the same products/destinations and seasonal cycle produces little for restaurant dishwashers. Where’s the beef? What am I missing? [Ninety] percent of all new jobs are coming from entrepreneurs nationally. Invest in a healthy ecosystem and innovation with more research will produce jobs.” Tom Aageson
“I agree with you about the idea that petroleum has been an economic contributor for a century, but that same contribution has resulted in climate and environmental destruction. Whether you like it or not, the whole world is moving away from combusting fossil fuels, and ignoring the problem does not fix it. Using the current windfall to create trust funds for long term improvements is wise and prudent. Meanwhile, the state does need to find other income sources and ‘sin’ taxes have been used longer than petroleum. Your simile with heroin and petroleum is apt; feel good now, junkie later.” Jerry Appel
“If you spend to send people to college, then when they finish they will leave the state. If you allow companies to make jobs, people will stay.” Steve Harbour
