TV weatherman joins long line of celebrity candidates, Jan. 9
“Mark got some bad advice. It’s too bad he is doing this. People liked him as a weather guy. They being blue state folks do not like GOP candidates that support the POTUS.” Mary Elizabeth White
“Steve Stucker should throw his balloon hat in the ring.” Mike Ammerman
“Surprised this article didn’t talk about Valerie Plame. She’s riding on whatever celebrity she’s got to court the out-of-state retirees in Santa Fe.” Michael A. Aguilar
“Like him as a weatherman, but that’s where it ends.” Neil Meharg
“Our beautiful state needs new leadership that puts New Mexico first. Join the movement today to send Elisa [Martinez] to fight for us.” Randy Trujillo
“I would have voted for Kristen Curry.” David Martinez
“He has name recognition that alone can be the downfall of [Ben Ray] Luján! And work to his advantage with the automatic voters in New Mexico.” Jerry Vasilik
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.