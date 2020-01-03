More in Santa Fe are going vegan, Dec. 28
"If there are people who don't want to consume food from animals, they are free to do so. I plan to continue to eat meat (from animals, of course) and drink diary (from animals, of course) whenever I want to do that. I have zero plans to forsake animal products." Barry Rabkin
"I encourage you to watch the documentary The Game Changers (gamechangersmovie.com) on Netflix or on several other platforms through the website. It may change your view of vegans." JC Corcoran
"Whether reducing animal cruelty or cutting one's carbon budget, it starts with looking in the mirror, not looking to Washington, D.C., or the Roundhouse. I may disagree now and then with Jim [Corcoran], but on this we do pretty much recognize the same need for individuals to make the change they wish to see in the world by putting their fork and plate where their values are." Khal Spencer
"It's easier to sell veganism (or any cause), especially here, if you slap the 'better for the environmental' tag on it. That's an incredibly important issue in today's times, but I'm just skeptical when its loosely associated to movements to make them more popular and marketable." Moe Towne
