Lawmaker: Nothing ‘inappropriate’ at Lujan Grisham meeting, Dec. 27
“I think his statements should be treated with the same concern and respect as any other person coming forward. If they are true or false, it will all come out in the wash. Let’s not jump to any conclusion based on our political beliefs.” Daniel Valdez
“The allegations sound like a huge joke, sour grapes. Whatever! Maybe it was, maybe it wasn’t. He should get his day and be able to say what happened, but it sounds like attention-seeking and mud-slinging. Good luck with that!” Leesa Vigil
“I am sure she became a ‘good ol’ boy’ to survive in the Richardson Administration. I wonder how many times she heard tales of the Epstein Ranch, or saw it first-hand.” Jim Clark
“Sounds like sour grapes to me.” David Romero
“The berating part is believable.” Tim Herrera
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.