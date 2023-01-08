Emails to governor reveal anger, angst over decision to end telework policy, Jan. 5

“I wonder: Can I refuse to pay taxes if state and city government workers don’t return to the workplace?” Lisa Morris

“At the end of the day, these are all just our opinions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is going to do what she is going to do, after she returns from getting her knee replaced out of state, of course. Our own governor can’t support her own state and keep her business here.” Cathy Trujillo

Popular in the Community