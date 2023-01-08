Emails to governor reveal anger, angst over decision to end telework policy, Jan. 5
“I wonder: Can I refuse to pay taxes if state and city government workers don’t return to the workplace?” Lisa Morris
“At the end of the day, these are all just our opinions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is going to do what she is going to do, after she returns from getting her knee replaced out of state, of course. Our own governor can’t support her own state and keep her business here.” Cathy Trujillo
“It’s as easy to goof off in the office as it is at home. There are no teachers or hall monitors at the office. Employees, no matter their worksite, can be held accountable by their supervisors for their behavior and their work performance, and if their performance or behavior does not meet expectations, they are put on improvement plans.” Judy Whitebird
“What is really frustrating is that it does not appear either the administration or individual agencies used the last three years to evaluate which jobs could actually be done remotely and what changes would be required to facilitate full supervision of remote employees. A blanket return to work order is totally within the right of state government, but it reflects a major failure by the administration.” Bob White
“We have the technology today to let people work in a way that provides them with a higher quality of life. Why would we not take every advantage of that? The key endgame is that the work gets done; who cares where they do it?” Will Navarro