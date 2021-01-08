All monuments have their time; some see their time slip away, History Matters, Jan. 1
“This is the most excellent article on the controversy of outdated statues and monuments. Thank you. Our understanding of history changes and so should public monuments that do not represent the best values in our society.” Eslee Kessler
“Thank you, Mr. Martinez, for your insightful, intelligent and much-needed [piece].” Miranda Viscoli
“ ‘There were no bronze or marble statues of Juan de Oñate … in colonial New Mexico or even Mexican New Mexico.’ Yes, because Oñate was banished from New Mexico for life and exiled from Mexico City for five years. Why would the Spanish colonial government put up a statue to someone who was banished from the area? Why would people now want to honor someone who was tried and convicted of his crimes in his own time?” Ramon David
“I agree with everything Mr. Martinez has to say here except the line about ‘reshaping history.’ … The past can’t be changed, only interpreted from different angles. How cultures change, today’s current events, will be seen as history by observers in the future, whether it be next month or 200 years from an event.” Susan David Leiber
“Statues and monuments are all a learning tool for our past, good or bad.” Mary Boone Goss
“So history goes away?” Jan Snyder
“It’s all history and a learning tool, until it is your ancestors on the wrong end of ‘history.’ ” Brian Gutierrez
“The Santa Fe obelisk was a gift to all the people of Santa Fe, and if indeed it should have been removed, that should have been put up to vote. That is why we have laws that reflect the times and values we currently have.” Gil E. Morales
