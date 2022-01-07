Biden decries Trump backers’ ‘dagger at throat’ of democracy, Jan. 6
“If you don’t think what happened a year ago was an attempted coup against our democracy, then you’re a traitor. Just because a large minority of members of Congress are also traitors doesn’t let you off the hook.” Mark Specter
“Looks like Biden’s true colors are coming out in that photo. Geesh.” Matthew Rawlings
“Blue? It’s a nice tie.” Craig Meyer
“It’s about time the truth about former President Donald Trump’s orchestration of this attack sees the light of day. It’s good to see President Biden speak publicly and plainly about it. No patriot, not one, supports this armed attack on our government.” John Cook
“I hate to consider what would have happened to Pence, Pelosi et al. had these fine, unarmed people located them.” William Walker
