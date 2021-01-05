National Park Service releases video involving tasing of visitor in New Mexico, Dec. 30
“I am surprised and sorry that … what is essentially a mild breach of park rules allows an enforcer of the law to electrically shock a person into submission. Have we all become so numb to violence that it’s just, ‘Oh yeah, he deserved it?’ ” Melissa Savage
“If Mr. House were such a ‘lawful’ citizen, he would have stayed on the trail as he was asked several times, just like anyone of us would have done.” John Martinez
“Right. Disobedience means you should ‘get every volt’ no matter how excessive or dangerous. It’s too bad the officer didn’t have a gun. Then he would have been able to kill the guy for ‘having an attitude.’ “ John Cook
“Forty-nine people were killed by police with just tasers in the U.S. in 2018. That appears to be more than all police-related homicides in most of the European Union with all lethal and less lethal weapons for the same time period.” Lupe Molina
“Disobedient, yes, not obeying a lawful order is by definition disobedient. But it is also a crime. Are we to let criminals walk away with no consequences?” Richard Irell
“If you watch the full video, he is clearly disobedient and neglects to identify himself. This officer should be commended for upholding the law. Follow the rules. He deserved every volt.” Johnny Duran
“I didn’t realize you could be ‘detained’ for going off the path at Petroglyph. What’s going to happen to the city officials who destroyed a section of the monument to build a road? Seriously, this park ranger was way out of line.” Sheryl Evans
“Watch the video before jumping to conclusions. The park ranger was extremely polite and asked the gentleman repeatedly to comply. The park ranger has a job to do.” Carmela M. Quintana
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.