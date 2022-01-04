Legislature gearing up to crack down on crime, Jan. 1
“I’m sure homelessness, poverty, intergenerational educational neglect and extreme wage inequality won’t be addressed — ya know, the things that actually drive crime.” John B. Simms
“Criminals don’t obey laws now. Why would they obey more stringent laws?” David Martinez
“You want to reduce crime? You reduce poverty, then you get tough on whatever crime is left over; that’s how you fix this problem.” Chris Taylor
“Agreed, more laws will not keep anyone safe. New Mexico needs to fund long-term programs that deal with mental illness, addiction, generational abuse and pre-K education.” Christina Gill
“We need to focus significantly more on arresting people who commit crimes, jailing them, strengthening sentencing rules and sending criminals to prison.” Barry Rabkin
