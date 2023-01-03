Lujan Grisham promises action on education, abortion, fighting poverty in second term, Jan. 1
“What about crime? The crime? I don’t even walk my dog without protection.” Elizabeth Jones
“I believe Lujan Grisham is a pretty good governor, and I share her priorities for her second term. I am so thankful the Trumpites have made no inroads in our state and we kept the GOP out of statewide office. I will not vote for any Republican here until they finally renounce the neofascists.” Dante Rosamontes
“Until this governor ceases to renew her emergency powers, I’m suspending my judgment on this so-called brighter future for New Mexico. After two years of living under some of the most draconian COVID-19 policies in the nation, I will continue to keep my exit strategy from New Mexico wide open for now.” David Shope
“The opening statement of this article really sets the bar so low for historic performance and future expectations. I’m full of anticipation to read about a turtle crossing the street being listed as a major accomplishment in the next term.” Robby Roquemore
“I would be impressed if she audited and eliminated the deadwood in the state government. State, city and county workers deserve the best if they are productive. Otherwise, big government is a cancer on the public body.” Mark Coble