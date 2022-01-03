City of Santa Fe struggling to fill vacancies, Dec. 31
“No one wants to work for an agency that forces vaccines on their employees.” Nancy Lockland
“Well, I would assume Alan Webber, being a full-time, salaried city employee, that if he can’t solve the problem from a managerial level we may [put] him out on the trash route, mowing the parks, plowing snow?” David Bangs
“Santa Fe County is 89 percent vaccinated. Why don’t we work with facts and not ill-informed, personal agenda opinions in our paper of record?” Jim Montevallo
More omicron cases detected in New Mexico, Dec. 30
“Just wait. It’s everywhere. If you are boosted and vaccinated, it will present as a cold — but super contagious.” Lisa Neimith
“It’ll get much worse after the New Year, since nobody wants to practice personal responsibility.” Matthew Milagro Gutierrez
“I’m sick right now from omicron after coming to visit family for Christmas. I’m fully vaccinated with booster and expect to be fine, but it’s no joke! My anti-vax family member didn’t test and didn’t bother to tell the family she had a ‘cold.’ My 89-year-old dad is sick, also. My aunt in Las Vegas, Nevada, who isn’t vaccinated is in the ICU. My fully vaccinated son-in-law in Denver was rushed to the emergency room for oxygen when his oxygen levels dropped to near fatal condition.” Steve Burns
