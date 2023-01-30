E-voices E-voices, Jan. 31, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local restaurants shake up menus for vegan challenge, Jan. 29“When I go out to eat in February, I’ll immediately tell the host or hostess and waiter that I have zero interest in any of their vegan food. None, zip, zilch.” Barry Rabkin“I bet they’ll be devastated to hear that.” David Fleming“Find list of participating restaurants at veganchef challenge.org/santafe!” Victor Flores“Thank you, Victor. This is a great step forward. Thank you, Vegan Outreach and all the participating chefs. I’m looking forward to it.” Summer Alston“Just finishing a vegan challenge called Veganuary (Vegan January). It’s been great and not too hard. This will be a great way to move forward into February.” Lisa Wooldridge Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSheriff's office arrests two men in teen's slaying at Camel TracksHorno, El Chile Toreado both semifinalists for James Beard AwardSanta Fe County sheriff's detectives share few details on Caja del Rio slayingIce sports enthusiasts worry soccer team will kick them out of Chavez Center rinkSouper Bowl sells out, raises $84,000 for Food Depot to feed hungryResidents near proposed solar farm say company hasn't addressed their fearsAdult sexual misconduct 'prevalent' in New Mexico public schoolsState Public Education Secretary Steinhaus announces retirementLocal restaurants shake up menus for vegan challengeLawmakers take field trip to get firsthand taste of school meals Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS James Barron Demons re-commitment to defense, unity helps turn around lost season Ringside Seat Conflicted PRC appointee should resign Science on the Hill Getting to the nitty gritty of plants, roots and soils Building Santa Fe Column No. 200: It doesn't end with Old Pecos Trail