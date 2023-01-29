Chef behind Jambo Cafe to take over Bobcat Bite, Jan. 23
“How exciting! Right on, chef! You have indeed ‘created something beautiful’ with Jambo all these years and now at Bobcat. I am beyond happy with this news. All the best to you and this new endeavor. Santa Fe will embrace you in a big way.” Elizabeth Sutton
“Wow! Jambo’s menu is brilliant and the atmosphere is just lovely. When chef is there, he comes out to greet us diners, and I find that such a sweet, personal touch. I think the whole community is delighted we have such a talented chef and entrepreneur among us — and then there is generous heart in the mix. You go, chef Obo. We, your customers, have your back.” Claudia Wolfe
“Hooray! I live in Lamy, and I will look forward to Ahmed Obo’s food being available south of town. And I second Ernest Green’s sentiment about him speaking to the Eckers. That’s pure class.” Gini Dunlap
“I love Ahmed. He’s an important part of Santa Fe! I support his kids’ health clinic back in Kenya; that he has that project going in his home is just one of his outstanding qualities. And his cuisine is delicious, legendary now. We are blessed by his presence and his work here in our city.” Linda Garrido“Sweet potato fries at Jambo are great. Better with a burger.” Erik Aaboe
“This is great news. We’ll still go to Jambo Cafe in town for his other wonderful dishes, but exotic burgers sound good to me.” Jake Greene