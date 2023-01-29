Chef behind Jambo Cafe to take over Bobcat Bite, Jan. 23

“How exciting! Right on, chef! You have indeed ‘created something beautiful’ with Jambo all these years and now at Bobcat. I am beyond happy with this news. All the best to you and this new endeavor. Santa Fe will embrace you in a big way.” Elizabeth Sutton

“Wow! Jambo’s menu is brilliant and the atmosphere is just lovely. When chef is there, he comes out to greet us diners, and I find that such a sweet, personal touch. I think the whole community is delighted we have such a talented chef and entrepreneur among us — and then there is generous heart in the mix. You go, chef Obo. We, your customers, have your back.” Claudia Wolfe

