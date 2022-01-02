Little info released in shooting death of Santa Fe police officer's son, Dec. 27
"There are many, many issues here, including the obfuscation mentioned. I understand the need to keep confidential any potential child abuse. However, the issue of the officer's culpability is not protected. If I am wrong, please cite me chapter and verse to the contrary. There is a general tendency to treat police officers with MUCH greater latitude in most matters. This is not justice. We need a system that treats ALL people with respect and, where applicable, helpful rehabilitation." John Brownrigg
"This is all sorts of wrong. We pay him to serve and PROTECT the public in our community. If he was anything other than a police officer, the full details would be all over the news. If we can't trust a police officer to keep their guns locked up and their kids safe, who can we trust?" Carolyn DM
"It's pretty sad they won't say anything just so they can protect their own." Steph Anie
"Thank you for staying on the story. A 2-year-old child [died], and the public deserves answers, and a 2-year-old victim deserves justice. Revive the debate of where cops live … Santa Fe cops should live in Santa Fe." Sarah Silverman Bonneau
"Really hoping justice is served; this baby deserves it. The negligence or cover-up or whatever is happening is disgusting." Adrienne Kristen
