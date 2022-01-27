N.M. may tax tickets to space on Virgin Galactic, Jan. 25
"It is a service that only the rich can afford. Hell yes, tax it. It is income to the company, and needs to be taxed the 35 percent or whatever." Irina Rapport
"LOL, great way to get the industry to leave the state!" Justin M. Magee
"Anyone who can afford to go to space won’t miss a few more percent!" Susan David Leiber
"Why not?" John David Jones
"It isn't food and/or a charity; GRT should be charged." Richard Reinders
