Santa Fe to offer former Warehouse 21, other sites for sale to close budget gap, Jan. 21
“The city never should have entered into the real estate business in the first place. I hope they will sell the College of Santa Fe property.” Cathryn Miller
“Correction on Warehouse 21. This youth arts center, a nonprofit, is not closed but left the Railyard in December 2019 as the city wanted to sell it. The organization moved to Vital Spaces on Otero Street in January 2020 and relocated its recording studio — a new hub for W21. W21 was also in the Railyard in an old Warehouse from 1996-2007. That building was demolished to make way for the new W21 building. W21 helped build this new facility for the city of Santa Fe with city support. W21 leased the facility from the city from 2008-2019. So, W21 still exists and is not closed. At this time, in June 2021, W21 will be 25 years of young organizational age.” Ana Gallegos y Reinhardt
“It would be great if the city would talk with New Mexico School for the Arts, whose campus is adjacent, about running the space as a student-run visual and performing arts space. It’s already set up to accommodate that and that was the original mission of W21. You could even incorporate other high school students in the arts from other schools for internships in arts management, since that’s a pretty vital part of our economy. It would do a lot to keep local kids or have them come back here to work after college.” Jackie Camborde
“Though the building is no longer operated by Warehouse 21, we are happy to say that we are still very much active and providing for the youth of Santa Fe. I miss the Railyard location, but that won’t stop us from our mission.” Kyle J. Luke
“W21 is a state of being, not a building. We all know Ana Gallegos y Reinhardt put her soul into making this place happen and she is to be cherished for that. Support the new W21.” Pablo Lapahie-Paz
