New Mexico Senate panel endorses repeal of ‘antiquated’ abortion ban, Jan. 25
“Intriguing to see that just two of the comments, in this going-on-36-comments list, are associated with recognizably female names.” Kathy Fish
“It has been said often before, and I’ll say it again: If men were the ones who carried the babies in their bodies and gave birth, and men were the ones who were the primary caretakers of all children, as well as sometimes the major breadwinner in addition to doing most of the housecleaning, cooking, carpooling, laundry, etc., they indeed would be singing a different tune.” Julee Clear
“I fully respect those who are opposed to abortion because they have religious beliefs that say it’s wrong. Fine. But do not impose your religious beliefs on those who believe differently. Every woman has the right to make her own decision on this.” Brian Weiss
“Very sad to see people celebrating the ‘right’ to kill their own children.” Bill Cass
“It is undeniable, backed by science, that from the moment of conception what is being aborted is living and is of the human. Does not any human, no matter at what stage of life, deserve to live?” Ian Fuego
“Once again, most of the people commenting on this are men. Many of us older women have fought for the right to a safe, legal abortion since before Roe vs. Wade was finally enacted. The decision that a woman makes with her health care provider is never easy. … No law deciding who can and cannot have a safe abortion can possibly address all the complex issues that a woman faces. And no one is better positioned at making that decision than the woman herself, with the help of those she chooses to advise her. Government has no role here.” Rebecca Carrier
“Statistically, if you want to have a nation or state with fewer abortions, one needs to completely decriminalize the medical practice and make education and birth control widely and wisely available. If you want more abortions and more suffering, just keep punishing women.” Elizabeth Pettus
