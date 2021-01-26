Bill would revamp New Mexico graduation standards, Jan. 21
“How about teaching kids life skills? How to balance a checkbook. How to budget. The basics of how to find a job. How to do your own taxes. How to get an apartment and care for oneself. Algebra 2 is not useful. Life skills are.” Bridget Harrington
“How can you talk about changing requirements when your kids are not even in the classroom? Let’s get them back to the classroom first.” Reina Howard
“Graduation requirements should align with minimum college entrance requirements.” Kristina Martinez
“Since some students are probably not planning on going to college, perhaps a two-tiered approach in needed.” Larry Bruckner
“Algebra 2 would still offered as an elective for those who want to take it. Higher maths will still be offered.” Jeanie Poage Erb
“I am an engineer, and I kind of agree with the algebra issue. At this point, it’s more about learning how to solve difficult problems. No one does polynomials in their day-to-day life. But I’d replace it with something more relevant like intro to software development. There’s another bill this session to add a computer science dept to all high schools.” Alex Quexada
“Wrong direction. Kids need more STEM.” Ann Singer
“New Mexico is already ranked 49th in public education. It can’t go much lower.” John Puerner
