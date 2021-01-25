Artist’s vision for Plaza sculpture fuels discussion on what will replace obelisk, Jan. 23
“I think [Douglas] Coffin’s vision is nice, but it does not fit the downtown area. Why do we have to replace the obelisk? I think we put the memory of the obelisk into one of the museums and keep the Plaza more open, so when we get back to ‘normal’ we have more room for people to dance when we have music on the Plaza again, and more area to sit during our Fiesta entertainment, or maybe plant a beautiful tree.” Celeste Montoya
“Very pretty, but can we please just save a lot of time and anguish and speechifying and not replace it with anything?” S. Ulrich
“When I think of what could possibly represent the positive changes we want to see in our world and respect all people that inhabit it, only Mother Earth, who encompasses all of us, comes to mind. A beautiful globe on a pedestal, with room around it for people to stop and say a prayer, leave a request, shed a tear, and dance around in joy! May we give peace a chance.” Ann Maes
“To have a sculpture that recognizes the gift/s and beauty of the land we share provides a unifying gesture that can resonate with us all.” Anne L. May
“Why is there a need to replace the obelisk? Removing the base and not replacing it with anything would allow a much more open area. Less is more.” Steve Crawford
Wrong visionWow! Doug Coffin must have a real “pal” at The New Mexican to get him coverage about his (hideous) sculpture that he is determined to get onto our historic downtown Plaza! For self-promotion he gets an A. For appropriateness on our Plaza an F. A fountain dedicated to peace would be more appropriate.
Guy Cook
Santa Fe
NopeI am personally offended by the proposed “Water Prayer” sculpture. Who gets to decide that we need a shiny stainless steel phallic symbol on the Plaza? This is the city of Holy Faith and any sculpture should represent the values and culture of this historic city.
Theresa Haughton
Santa Fe
Send it to RoswellOne must admire artist Douglas Coffin’s self-promoting efforts but perhaps his proposed alien-looking sculpture for the Santa Fe Plaza would be more suitable for Roswell?
Hank Cook
Santa Fe
Also to RoswellI almost choked on my coffee when I opened my copy of The New Mexican and saw the insert featuring the “Water Prayer” sculpture. What a horrible sculpture of an alien. This belongs in Roswell, NOT on the Santa Fe Plaza. I’d rather have nothing in the space.
Linda Esquibel
Santa Fe
Change of nameRe: proposed Plaza sculpture: Call it “The Big Drip” — then, at the very least, it’ll provide something. Entertainment.
Optional: It’s public art: vague, inoffensive, unchallenging, derivative (@1930). Between that and the Interstate 25 painted inlays, it proclaims, “We’re an ‘Art Town,’ but we’re really open about definition.”
Paul Ross
Santa Fe
No aliens, pleaseOur obelisk may not have been the most original, but it is a universally recognized monument to fallen soldiers in war, of which America has enough to justify such a presence. Although increasingly seen as undue glorification, many still consider those dead worthy of public remembrance, and even honor. The obelisk was quite aesthetic too, with classical lines. No weird aliens to replace it, please.
Barry Hatfield
Santa Fe
Try a chileA Wikipedia search has taught me that obelisks originated in ancient Egypt, were sculpted from quarries there, and of all the original ancient obelisks, only half remain in Egypt. Others were dispersed around the world, and the design was copied for monuments in many countries.
The original symbolism is related to the Egyptian deity, Ra, and the form represented a petrified ray of Aten, the sun disk. To my way of thinking, the obelisk has no real meaning here in New Mexico. To replace the obelisk with a symbol that does have meaning here, I suggest a dignified sculpture of a chile.
Chiles are vital to New Mexico’s history, and they are practically a religion unto themselves. They bring joy to the lives of all New Mexicans of every heritage. They bring tourism and international revenue. They are beautiful and sculptural.
An inverted chile, stem-side to the ground, could replace the obelisk perfectly. Create a small commission: include a Hispanic and a Native American community leader (to consider cultural interpretations); an agricultural historian (to consider accuracy of the designs submitted); an engineer (structural integrity and placement of the sculpture); a New Mexican sculptor (to judge artistic excellence), a City of Santa Fe Park superintendent (to consider cleaning and maintenance issues).
The mayor could be the seventh member of this panel of judges. Then invite sculptors from all over the U.S. to submit their designs for a chile sculpture of proper proportion to the site. Problem solved. “Meet me at the chile!” will be on the lips of residents and visitors alike.
Gail Hewson Hull
Santa Fe
Take our timeWe will replace the obelisk, but it may take many months, perhaps years to decide with what. Personally, I’d like it to be a common project from our Hispanic and First Nations communities. I think we white people have had our time at the Plaza’s center. Let’s ask our Hispanic and First Nations young artists to show us their vision. Then we can vote as a community.
Bruce Swanton
Santa Fe
