Santa Fe council approves Old Pecos rezone, Jan. 21

“I’m not impressed by [developer] Pierre Amestoy’s past work and I’m very concerned with how things are done in the Planning and Land Use Department — but, after listening to councilors lay out the development happening in their districts, it’s not fair they should have to bear the brunt of all this growth. That being said, I don’t think this is the time for ‘full speed ahead’ or ‘business as usual.’ Santa Fe has some huge development problems that need to be addressed. If we don’t, our whole city’s going to look like a junkyard. I’m thinking of the area near the airport, which is literally a junkyard.” Cynthia Lamb

“A travesty. A crime. An abomination. To paraphrase Lorrie Morgan, ‘What part of one-acre zoning don’t you understand?’ I hope that this nonsense is fought vigorously on appeal and defeated. The mayor and the City Council members who supported this should be ashamed of themselves” Steven Salemi

