Santa Fe council approves Old Pecos rezone, Jan. 21
“I’m not impressed by [developer] Pierre Amestoy’s past work and I’m very concerned with how things are done in the Planning and Land Use Department — but, after listening to councilors lay out the development happening in their districts, it’s not fair they should have to bear the brunt of all this growth. That being said, I don’t think this is the time for ‘full speed ahead’ or ‘business as usual.’ Santa Fe has some huge development problems that need to be addressed. If we don’t, our whole city’s going to look like a junkyard. I’m thinking of the area near the airport, which is literally a junkyard.” Cynthia Lamb
“A travesty. A crime. An abomination. To paraphrase Lorrie Morgan, ‘What part of one-acre zoning don’t you understand?’ I hope that this nonsense is fought vigorously on appeal and defeated. The mayor and the City Council members who supported this should be ashamed of themselves” Steven Salemi
“The justification for this ill-advised spot upzoning was five affordable housing units. There are nearly 2,000 short-term rentals in Santa Fe, most near downtown and near underutilized schools. The council could, by banning short-term rentals in the historic district like Taos has done, make hundreds of housing units available for people who live and work in Santa Fe. But that wouldn’t help developers. Thank you to the councilors who voted against the rezoning for putting people first.” Jerry Wise
“As a former member of Christ Lutheran nearby, I note the appealing and hidden presence of The Plazas development adjacent to this property and the invisible Beit Tikva synagogue next door. So clearly a third-acre-lot density can be developed and not degrade views on our best-looking thoroughfare. Protesters’ energy would be better focused on the many generic multistory apartment blocks sprouting across the city, which destroy our city’s unique image.” Mark Dunham
“I think this is an equitable plan that’s good for the community, although not very popular with the NIMBYs, I’m sure. Good job, City Council.” Randy andChris Burke