Teaching profession faces a crossroads: Will more pay result in more stability? Jan. 22
“This story sidesteps the major issue creating stress in public education, the attempt by the private sector with full GOP support to privatize education. Part of this campaign is the lie that our schools are failing because test scores. … One of the governor’s best moves was to end PARCC testing, but there will be other tests. Meanwhile, more and more universities are dumping the ACT-SAT duopoly. Why? Because these tests are useless at determining student success just like any other standardized test.” Jerry Appel
“My big concern here is on the type of performance assessment. I was a teacher for about 10 years, and my methods were praised by some administrators and dismissed by others. It’s extremely subjective in my experience.” Tommy Trujillo
“For New Mexico to recruit and keep good teachers, they must pass the raise and step program. In this the year of resignations, good, high-paying jobs are pulling teachers from the ranks. Pay does matter. For anyone to say they don’t do it for the money, they have not had to try to pay the bills and feed your family with a teacher’s salary in New Mexico.” Mike Allen
“More money will help, but the teachers also need support from parents, administrators and the district. The teacher is always the scapegoat in any difficult situation.” David Romero
